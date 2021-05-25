Legislators ask North Dakota Health Department to end vaccination phone calls to residents

Two legislators are asking North Dakota's Health Department to end phone calls to residents that inform them of how and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sens. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, and Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Webhi on Tuesday about the calls, listing concerns with patient privacy and the role of state government in "personal health choices."
Both lawmakers said they had heard from constituents who were called and given information about how to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Poolman said the people she talked to said they had not been vaccinated and wanted to know how state government knew that.
"In order for the Department to initiate these calls, medical records must be accessed without the immediate consent from the citizens of North Dakota," the lawmakers wrote in their letter.
The senators asked a handful of questions regarding the calls in their letter to Webhi, including what kind of confidentiality protections residents have, who is making the calls, what kind of training they have and what happens if the information used to make the calls is released.
The senators told the Tribune they understand the importance of educating the public about the vaccine, but they have concerns about North Dakotans' privacy protections.
Bell told the Tribune she wants the Health Department to stop the calls until it can answer the questions asked in the letter.
"This isn't about vaccines," Bell said. "It's about the proper role of government."
Poolman agreed.
"I hope they would stop calling individuals and see it as a public campaign and not an individual one," she said.
The Health Department did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.
North Dakota has some of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The percentage of the adult population that is considered by the state to be fully vaccinated has plateaued at less than 50%, according to the Health Department's vaccine dashboard. Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, has estimated the necessary threshold for herd immunity could be as high as 70% of residents.
One of the biggest reasons people are passing on the COVID-19 vaccine is fear of the side effects that can come with the shot, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey. Some people and groups such as Health Freedom North Dakota have concerns about the safety of the vaccines. Overall, federal regulators have found the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe.
