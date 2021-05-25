Legislators ask North Dakota Health Department to end vaccination phone calls to residents

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bell told the Tribune she wants the Health Department to stop the calls until it can answer the questions asked in the letter.

"This isn't about vaccines," Bell said. "It's about the proper role of government."

Poolman agreed.

"I hope they would stop calling individuals and see it as a public campaign and not an individual one," she said.

The Health Department did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

North Dakota has some of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The percentage of the adult population that is considered by the state to be fully vaccinated has plateaued at less than 50%, according to the Health Department's vaccine dashboard. Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, has estimated the necessary threshold for herd immunity could be as high as 70% of residents.

One of the biggest reasons people are passing on the COVID-19 vaccine is fear of the side effects that can come with the shot, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey. Some people and groups such as Health Freedom North Dakota have concerns about the safety of the vaccines. Overall, federal regulators have found the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe.

