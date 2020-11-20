Legislative leaders explain amendment of sports, activities ban

The Nov. 30 start date comes a few days after Thanksgiving, and students could contract COVID-19 if they travel for the holiday and potentially infect teammates when practices resume. Wardner said practice is an extension of the school day, and if children weren't at practice, they would be grouping up in other ways. He also emphasized the precautions teams are taking to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, including dressing at home instead of in a locker room.

North Dakota Nurses Association leaders Friday criticized the move by Burgum to allow high school sports to resume practice Nov. 30.

"Now is not the time to back down," Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson said. Children at practice can contract COVID-19 from teammates and pass it on to their parents, who may work in health care, therefore bringing the virus into nursing homes or hospitals, she said.

Association leaders also said nurses have been working under increasingly difficult conditions and some are quitting. Nurses do not have enough personal protective equipment and are reusing masks for days, Johnson said. The shortage is nationwide, however, not just in North Dakota, she said. Executive Director Sherri Miller said nurses are crying at work every day, trying to care for too many patients at one time and exhausted.