top story

Lawmaker in the right place at the right time to help colleague

porter ndna.jpg

Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, a longtime first responder, came to the aid of another legislator when she fell at the Capitol earlier this month.

 N.D. NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

Call it bipartisanship: As Rep. Todd Porter walked into the Capitol one day earlier this month, he spotted Sen. Kathy Hogan lying on the floor. She had just fallen while leaving for the day.

Porter, R-Mandan, a longtime paramedic, provided immediate assistance to Hogan, D-Fargo, who was later found to have suffered a cracked kneecap and a mild concussion.

“Having Todd be my first responder was a gift,” said Hogan, the Senate minority leader. “His calm and firm presence was totally reassuring.”

Kathy Hogan

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo

Beth Helfrich, executive director for the North Dakota broadcasters and newspaper associations, witnessed the quick assist.

“It was truly like a divine intervention that Todd Porter, a paramedic, was right there,” she said.

In addition to his 24 years in the Legislature, Porter has worked as a paramedic in the Bismarck-Mandan area for 45 years. He said he has dealt with numerous calls, from “falls with lacerations to major traumatic events.”

Porter carries a pager for the Capitol Response Team and responds when he can to assist state Highway Patrol officers and Capitol Security.

“That is the profession I fell in love with while still in high school, and still to this day it makes my pulse rise a bit,” he said. “But the ultimate satisfaction is helping someone in need.”

Hogan, 74, was on crutches for a time and participated in her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel until she was able to return to the Capitol. 

