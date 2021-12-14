Late-year surge in COVID-19 deaths continues in North Dakota

Fourteen more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, continuing a late-year surge in pandemic deaths.

The spike after the summer onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is not as severe as the one late last year, before vaccines became available. But the 397 deaths reported on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard since the start of this September amount to one-fifth of the state toll during the pandemic, which is in its 22nd month.

September was the eighth-deadliest pandemic month in North Dakota, November the fifth-deadliest and October the fourth-deadliest. There have been 35 deaths so far in December.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two on Tuesday, to 274, while Morton County's total remained unchanged, at 127. Cass County, home to Fargo, leads the state with 278 deaths.

Tuesday's dashboard showed 550 new COVID-19 cases from 7,378 tests completed Monday. State officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 8.07%, and a 14-day rolling rate of 6.73%. That's the lowest the rolling rate has been in 11 weeks. The state target is less than 5%, however.

Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly from Monday, to 2,396 statewide and 386 in Burleigh-Morton counties, but they're still the lowest they've been since late August, when delta began pushing numbers up.

There were 163 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Tuesday. That number and the total available hospital beds in the state have changed little in recent weeks. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had four available staffed general care beds and no ICU beds. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had no beds listed in either category.

There have been 167,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 163,460 recoveries, 6,738 hospitalizations and 1,962 deaths.

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 58.1% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 6.4% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Nearly 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

