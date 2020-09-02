Judge dismisses lawsuit questioning Burgum's executive order authority

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Dakota district judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.

The hair salon at a Minot assisted living facility that sued over the matter in April plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“It’s essential that we all know that the governor has the power to do all of the things he’s doing,” plaintiffs’ attorney Lynn Boughey told the Tribune on Wednesday. “There’s a benefit to obtaining clarity. Obviously we hope we’re correct and we win, but this needs to be decided so there is no question going forward.”

Gov. Doug Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum allowed the orders to expire in early May.

Somerset Court LLC and salon operator Kari Riggin sued Burgum and then-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte in April in an effort to allow the facility’s in-house hair salon to continue providing services to residents. They asserted that Burgum’s orders went beyond his authority and denied plaintiffs their constitutional right to earn a living.