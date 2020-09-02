Judge dismisses lawsuit questioning Burgum's executive order authority

A North Dakota district judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority to shut down businesses during a pandemic.
The hair salon at a Minot assisted living facility that sued over the matter in April plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
“It’s essential that we all know that the governor has the power to do all of the things he’s doing,” plaintiffs’ attorney Lynn Boughey told the Tribune on Wednesday. “There’s a benefit to obtaining clarity. Obviously we hope we’re correct and we win, but this needs to be decided so there is no question going forward.”
Gov. Doug Burgum in late March issued executive orders temporarily restricting or closing food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Burgum allowed the orders to expire in early May.
Somerset Court LLC and salon operator Kari Riggin sued Burgum and then-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte in April in an effort to allow the facility’s in-house hair salon to continue providing services to residents. They asserted that Burgum’s orders went beyond his authority and denied plaintiffs their constitutional right to earn a living.
The attorney general’s office argued on behalf of the state that the governor has both constitutional and statutory authority to manage disasters and emergencies, including temporarily restricting certain businesses. The state asked that the case be dismissed.
South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen in a ruling filed Tuesday granted that request.
“The Court concludes the disputed executive orders did not exceed the Governor’s constitutional and statutory authority in this case,” he wrote. “The challenged executive orders were a proper exercise of the state’s police powers delegated by the legislature, and the Governor’s and the State’s authority to manage public emergencies.”
Burgum in April said opening up in-house hair salons at assisted living facilities conflicted with his plans to protect vulnerable populations. The governor’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on Borgen’s ruling.
Boughey doesn’t consider the matter settled. He points to a May analysis of Burgum’s executive orders by the Legislative Council, the Legislature’s research arm, that Boughey feels casts doubt about the orders' legitimacy.
The analysis concluded that the governor is authorized to issue executive orders during a disaster or emergency but that the order in question “outlines numerous mandatory standards for specific industries that may exceed that authority.”
The Legislative Council’s memorandum also states that “the North Dakota Supreme Court has not defined or addressed the limit or extent to which (state law) may be used by the governor during a state-declared disaster or emergency.”
Boughey said, “I think it’s important if not essential that the North Dakota Supreme Court decide what the governor’s authority is in reference to these health-related issues.”
The Somerset Court salon continued operating after Burgum’s order. Riggin, an independent contractor, was cited on April 14 for failing to comply with the order. The infraction carries a potential fine up to $1,000.
A hearing in that case is scheduled Thursday in state district court in Minot. Boughey said he'd like the judge to rule quickly so that if Riggin loses that case, he can appeal both the criminal and the civil cases to the Supreme Court at the same time.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
