January becomes eighth-deadliest pandemic month in North Dakota; COVID-19 cases continue waning

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths after confirming 14 the previous day.

The two-day count pushed January's total to 87, making it the eighth-deadliest month in North Dakota during the pandemic that has moved into its 24th month with the start of February. January deaths are on pace to eclipse December's total of 95, as death certificates can lag for up to 10 days under state law.

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota recently spiked amid the omicron variant wave, and health officials say declines in deaths and hospitalizations typically lag behind sliding case numbers because those categories are the later consequences of disease.

Active cases in the state on Wednesday declined for a third straight day, to 5,122, with about one-fifth of them in Burleigh-Morton counties.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide also dropped slightly, to 174. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had no open general care beds and one available staffed ICU bed; Sanford Health had no open beds listed in either category.

There have been 226,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, including 1,249 new cases reported Wednesday on the state's virus dashboard. North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell for a sixth straight day, to 18.33%. The state target is less than 5%.

There have been 219,505 pandemic recoveries in North Dakota, 7,549 hospitalizations and 2,115 deaths.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The virus dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Wednesday, at 290 and 138, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by three, to 314.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.1%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.9% of North Dakota adults have received one, according to state data. The federal agency earlier this year also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 17.8% of state residents in that age group have received one.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.