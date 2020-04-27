International organization seeks volunteers to deliver to at-risk North Dakotans

People who would like to request services can sign up by filling out a form on the Shopping Angels website.

Anyone interested in volunteering also can apply on the website. Volunteers who are under 18 have to agree that they will be accompanied by a guardian. Volunteers must not have traveled outside the country since March, and they must not have been in contact with anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Volunteers are expected to wear masks and gloves at all times, Faith said. The organization also is asking volunteers not to enter clients' homes.

Once Faith pairs a North Dakota volunteer with a client, the client will be asked to send the volunteer a shopping list. The volunteer will then go to the store, get the items on the list and leave them in front of the client's door. The client will be asked to leave cash for the volunteer to pick up, or to pay for the items through Venmo or PayPal.

"It might take an hour or so of the volunteer's time, but for the person receiving the services, it means so much to them," Faith said.

North Dakotans interested in getting involved also can join the "Shopping Angels North Dakota" Facebook group.

