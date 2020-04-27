International organization seeks volunteers to deliver to at-risk North Dakotans

Shopping Angels, an organization providing free delivery services to people who are at a greater risk of becoming severely sick from COVID-19, is looking for North Dakota volunteers.
University of Nevada, Reno premedical student Jayde Powell founded the student-run group last month. It has since expanded to include more than 4,000 volunteers around the world and has completed more than 500 deliveries, according to its website at shoppingangelsglobal.org.
"We recommend this program because it's especially heartbreaking hearing about the development of this pandemic and how much it has affected the entire world," said Shopping Angels North Dakota State Coordinator Angela Faith, a sophomore premed student at the same university. "To me personally, I really wanted to help somehow ease the fear, and this program is such an amazing way to give a helping hand."
Shopping Angels is establishing a North Dakota branch as part of its goal to serve people in all 50 states. As of Friday, 14 North Dakotans had signed up, including one in Bismarck. Most volunteers are based in Fargo, Faith said.
Eight North Dakota residents also had signed up to receive services, including senior citizens, parents of infants who were advised by doctors to self-isolate and people with heart, lung or immune conditions.
People who would like to request services can sign up by filling out a form on the Shopping Angels website.
Anyone interested in volunteering also can apply on the website. Volunteers who are under 18 have to agree that they will be accompanied by a guardian. Volunteers must not have traveled outside the country since March, and they must not have been in contact with anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
Volunteers are expected to wear masks and gloves at all times, Faith said. The organization also is asking volunteers not to enter clients' homes.
Once Faith pairs a North Dakota volunteer with a client, the client will be asked to send the volunteer a shopping list. The volunteer will then go to the store, get the items on the list and leave them in front of the client's door. The client will be asked to leave cash for the volunteer to pick up, or to pay for the items through Venmo or PayPal.
"It might take an hour or so of the volunteer's time, but for the person receiving the services, it means so much to them," Faith said.
North Dakotans interested in getting involved also can join the "Shopping Angels North Dakota" Facebook group.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
