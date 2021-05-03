Income guidelines change for Special Health Services

Income eligibility guidelines for treatment services available through the North Dakota Health Department's Division of Special Health Services have increased based on changes in the federal poverty levels.

The change increases the amount of income a family can make and still qualify for services. Effective May 1, a family of four will be able to earn up to $49,025 annually -- or $4,085 monthly per household -- and still meet income eligibility requirements.

“Approximately one in five children in North Dakota has a special health care need,” said Tina Feigitsch, claims and eligibility administrator for the division. “Although many of these children may be covered by some type of health insurance, programs through the Division of Special Health Services act as a gap-filler for over 100 medically eligible conditions and promote access to quality health care.”

Medical services include but aren't limited to dental services, medications, therapy, nutrition services, laboratory tests, medical equipment and care coordination. Those eligible can get services from birth to age 21. The services are funded by a federal grant.

To determine whether a child qualifies, families can contact the division office at 1-800-755-2714. For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/Youth/special-health-services.

