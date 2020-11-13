In reversal, North Dakota governor issues mask mandate, other steps to slow virus

Gov. Doug Burgum reversed his stance on a statewide mask mandate late Friday, announcing that he has issued one in an effort to alleviate the strain facing North Dakota’s health care system as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The governor also said he will restrict the capacity of restaurants and events, close in-person service at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m., and suspend high school winter sports and other extracurricular K-12 school activities until Dec. 14.

Unlike many local mandates, the statewide order can be punishable by an infraction. However, how the mandate would be enforced was not clear.

Burgum made the sweeping announcement in a video, saying the rising coronavirus figures require a “higher level of mitigation” to slow the spread of the virus and avoid an economic shutdown.

“Our situation has changed, and we must change with it,” Burgum said in a video message. “Tonight, we’re announcing four measures designed to reduce the spread of infections in our communities to protect our most vulnerable and to ensure hospital capacity.”