In-home care grants available

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is seeking to use grants to expand access to in-home care services to help more people live independently at home.

Licensed nursing facilities, organizations, and people who provide or wish to provide care services in the state can apply for grants of up to $30,000 to start a qualified service provider agency or to expand services.

“Many people we serve do not have family members living close, so they need affordable, paid care,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, director of the department’s Aging Services Division. “We want to work with entrepreneurial individuals and organizations who aspire to support quality care in people’s homes and to improve access to caregiving services.”

For details, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/. The application deadline is Nov. 8.

