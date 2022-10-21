 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

ICU nurses at Bismarck hospital upset about staffing levels

  • 0

Union nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck delivered a letter to management this week addressing concerns about staffing levels they say impact patient care, especially in the Intensive Care Unit.

The letter has signatures of all 25 full-time ICU and critical care nurses, as well as five other nurses at the hospital who signed in support of that department, according to Steven Toff, attorney with the Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents hundreds of nurses at the hospital.

The union takes issue with what it says are recent changes in "staffing grids." 

“They reflect the number of nurses needed based upon the projected patient census," Toff said. "This year we have seen dramatic revisions to these grids implemented unilaterally; all of them result in less nurses doing more work for more patients and we believe many of them to be unsafe."

People are also reading…

He declined to provide specific examples of how patients are impacted.

CHI St. Alexius in a statement to the Tribune said, "Safety has been and will always be a top priority for our patients and our staff. At CHI St. Alexius our registered nurses are an integral part of the high-quality care we provide. We follow national nursing standards when developing our staffing policies. As always, we will follow the union contract and listen to our nurses." 

The union represents all non-management RNs at the hospital. Nurses are in the second year of a three-year contract. Toff said CHI St. Alexius is not violating the contract but is "bargaining with us over the issue,” a process spelled out in the contract.

“We’re hoping to reach an agreement with them that would provide for better staffing levels that the nurses would feel more comfortable with,” he said.

Toff said he wouldn't characterize the letter as a negotiation ploy for the next contract negotiations but as a legitimate issue for nurses and patients. 

"Nurses are absolutely going to be raising these kinds of issues in our next round of negotiations, but we're bringing it to the public's attention and the community's attention now because we know it's going to be an uphill battle," he said. "We would love to resolve the issues now, not a year from now." 

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals in five states that would legalize the drug. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will take up proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. Experts say Biden's pardon decision could win over some voters on the fence about the idea. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states and opposition to legalization has softened despite federal resistance. Opponents of the measures say they see Biden's pardons having little impact on the campaigns.

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state's highest court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. Romanick says the original Monday deadline was difficult “given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state." To compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed to give Romanick more time to decide the lawsuit arguing that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

#EndSars: Nigeria police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News