ICU nurses at Bismarck hospital upset about staffing levels

Union nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck delivered a letter to management this week addressing concerns about staffing levels they say impact patient care, especially in the Intensive Care Unit.

The letter has signatures of all 25 full-time ICU and critical care nurses, as well as five other nurses at the hospital who signed in support of that department, according to Steven Toff, attorney with the Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents hundreds of nurses at the hospital.

The union takes issue with what it says are recent changes in "staffing grids."

“They reflect the number of nurses needed based upon the projected patient census," Toff said. "This year we have seen dramatic revisions to these grids implemented unilaterally; all of them result in less nurses doing more work for more patients and we believe many of them to be unsafe."

He declined to provide specific examples of how patients are impacted.

CHI St. Alexius in a statement to the Tribune said, "Safety has been and will always be a top priority for our patients and our staff. At CHI St. Alexius our registered nurses are an integral part of the high-quality care we provide. We follow national nursing standards when developing our staffing policies. As always, we will follow the union contract and listen to our nurses."

The union represents all non-management RNs at the hospital. Nurses are in the second year of a three-year contract. Toff said CHI St. Alexius is not violating the contract but is "bargaining with us over the issue,” a process spelled out in the contract.

“We’re hoping to reach an agreement with them that would provide for better staffing levels that the nurses would feel more comfortable with,” he said.

Toff said he wouldn't characterize the letter as a negotiation ploy for the next contract negotiations but as a legitimate issue for nurses and patients.

"Nurses are absolutely going to be raising these kinds of issues in our next round of negotiations, but we're bringing it to the public's attention and the community's attention now because we know it's going to be an uphill battle," he said. "We would love to resolve the issues now, not a year from now."