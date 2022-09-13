 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I had no idea what she was thinking': Raccoon brought into Maddock bar prompts rabies warning

North Dakota's Health and Human Services Department is warning the public about potential rabies exposure from a "captive raccoon" brought into a bar in Maddock. 

The bartender working that day told the Tribune the raccoon was never loose and didn't bite anyone. She said she "got it out of here as fast as I could." 

HHS says anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon's saliva should speak with a health care provider as soon as possible about the risk of potential rabies exposure. 

“Because rabies is such a serious disease with a nearly 100% fatality rate, we are making this information available to the public as a precautionary measure,” state Epidemiologist Amanda Bakken said in a statement.

The raccoon was brought into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith said about 10 people were in the bar at the time, about 4:30 p.m. A woman who lives locally was carrying the raccoon with her. 

"I saw she was carrying something, and I asked her what it was, and she showed me, and I said, 'You've got to get it out of here,'" Smith said.

The woman then went to the other side of the bar and showed the raccoon to another customer. Smith and another customer told the woman to leave, and "We finally got her out with it, and that's all that happened," the bartender said. "It never left her arms one time, and there was absolutely no biting."

The raccoon was in the bar less than five minutes, according to Smith. It's unclear where the woman got the raccoon. 

"I had no idea what she was thinking," Smith said. The woman was apparently showing off the raccoon, according to the bartender.

HHS and the Benson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately provide information as to the status of the raccoon or its handler. 

Six rabid animals have been reported in North Dakota this year, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk. 

For more information, go to ndhealth.gov/disease/rabies.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

