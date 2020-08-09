Hundreds of health care workers respond to relaxed North Dakota licensing rules amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Binde is happy to be back on the job, despite the coronavirus pandemic being the reason.

"I had hoped my skill set would be beneficial if it was needed," the retired Williston nurse said.

Binde last spring sought and received an emergency limited license from North Dakota's State Board of Nursing so she could help respond to the pandemic. Since March 31, 11 retired and inactive nurses from around the state have been authorized under the 90-day licensing, four of whom have gone on to obtain full licensure.

The effort is one of at least two aimed at boosting health care in the state during the pandemic.

Earlier in March, Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order suspending certain licensing requirements to authorize health care professionals licensed in other states who are in good standing to practice in North Dakota.

"If someone is fully licensed and up to speed and able to practice in another state, in faraway places like from Minnesota or South Dakota, they will be able to work in North Dakota," Burgum said.