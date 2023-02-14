North Dakota Health and Human Services and its human service zones have launched a new Customer Support Center.

The service is for people applying for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Child Care Assistance Program and other financial help.

The center's toll-free phone number is 866-614-6005, 711 (TTY). It's staffed by workers in the human service zone offices Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time.

There is now one place to send documents using one fax number, 701-328-1006; one email at applyforhelp@nd.gov; or one mailing address: Customer Support Center, P.O. Box 5562, Bismarck, ND 58506. North Dakotans who prefer to apply for financial help programs online can use the enhanced self-service portal applyforhelp.nd.gov, which is now mobile friendly.

“Our goal is to simplify and improve the experience for the over 154,000 North Dakotans who apply for and participate in Medicaid and economic assistance programs annually,” said Jessica Thomasson, executive director of human services for Health and Human Services.

For more information, go to hhs.nd.gov/eligibility-redesign.