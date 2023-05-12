The West Central Human Service Center and several other offices at the Prairie Hills Plaza at 1237 W. Divide Ave. in Bismarck will be closed on Monday for water main repair work.

Other North Dakota Health and Human Services offices affected by the temporary closure include Adult and Aging Services, Developmental Disabilities, Disability Determination Services and the regional Vocational Rehabilitation office.

The temporary closure affects on-site services only. Case managers and others who provide services directly to clients in the community will meet with them as planned. Crisis services will continue to be available.

HHS expects to resume regular operations at the site on Tuesday.