How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Bismarck-Mandan

As North Dakota begins to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccines, eligible residents have several ways to get vaccinated. Medical facilities and local public health departments will hold vaccination clinics that people can begin signing up for, depending on what priority group they fall under.
More information on how to register for vaccine clinics and who is now eligible to be vaccinated follows.
Where can I get vaccinated?
Area hospitals are registering their patients for vaccination clinics, starting with those in the highest priority tiers of Phase 1B. Sanford Health Bismarck is contacting its patients with information about registering for its vaccine clinics. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/360A7sN. CHI St. Alexius Health patients can call the hospital's vaccine scheduling hotline at 701-530-6776 to sign up for a clinic or go to https://www.facebook.com/CHISt.AlexiusHealth for more information.
Public health departments also are distributing the COVID-19 vaccine through clinics. Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan plan to host vaccination clinics, starting with people who are 75 years old and older.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has an online survey to gauge interest in receiving the vaccine. That survey is temporarily closed.
Morton County residents should respond to the survey on https://www.custerhealth.com/vaccine-information or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic.
North Dakotans also can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Who can get the vaccine?
COVID-19 vaccines are in limited supply, so North Dakota must prioritize who gets the first doses. The state developed a series of priority phases with the help of a vaccine ethics committee. People in Phase 1A, who began receiving the vaccine in December, include health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. The state is now moving into the Phase 1B priority groups. There are tiers within this phase, organized by who gets the vaccine first.
The state Health Department designated the members of Phase 1B, in order of priority:
- People age 75 and older
- People age 65–74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
- Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)
- People age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
- People age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
- People with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age
- Child care workers
- Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.
What is a high-risk medical condition?
A high-risk medical condition, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one that puts a person at higher risk of complications if he or she contracts COVID-19.
Those conditions are:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- An immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 Diabetes
What about Phase 1A?
People who qualified for the vaccine under Phase 1A but have not received a shot can still be vaccinated after the state has moved to Phase 1B, by registering for a vaccine clinic.
How many vaccines are there?
Two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Others are still being developed.
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer's vaccine was approved first. It is a two-dose vaccine, with a 21-day waiting period between doses. The vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and comes in shipments of 1,000 doses. Moderna, another pharmaceutical company, had its vaccine approved a week after Pfizer's. The Moderna vaccine also is two doses, but with a 28-day waiting period between. It requires frozen storage, similar to how the chicken pox vaccine is stored, and comes in shipments of 100 doses.
Both vaccines are about 95% effective, according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
How much does the vaccine cost?
Those providing the vaccine through the CDC's vaccination program can charge an administration fee but may bill only insurance. Providers "may not seek any reimbursement" from vaccine recipients, according to the CDC. People who are uninsured and cannot pay the fee cannot be turned away, according to a state Health Department COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet found at https://bit.ly/3o9FKuS.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state's largest health insurer, will cover 100% of administration fees, a spokeswoman said.
What are potential side effects?
The available vaccines have common side effects, according to the manufacturers. They include:
- Pain, swelling or redness at the injection site
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Joint pain
- Fever
- Chills
- Nausea
Some cases of severe allergic reactions to the vaccine have been reported. The risk of having an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine is about 11 in 1 million, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. As a comparison, the risk of an allergic reaction after a flu shot is about 1 in 1 million. The risk of contracting COVID-19 or dying from it is much greater than the risk of experiencing an allergic reaction from the vaccine. About 1 in 600 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, 1 in 215 have been hospitalized and 1 in 8 have contracted the virus, Howell said.
The state Health Department reported two suspected cases of anaphylaxis in late December. One was not classified as anaphylaxis, and the other is still pending, Howell said. The federal government investigates adverse reactions, and more information will be published on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Website at vaers.hhs.gov.
