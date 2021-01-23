How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Bismarck-Mandan

Both vaccines are about 95% effective, according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

How much does the vaccine cost?

Those providing the vaccine through the CDC's vaccination program can charge an administration fee but may bill only insurance. Providers "may not seek any reimbursement" from vaccine recipients, according to the CDC. People who are uninsured and cannot pay the fee cannot be turned away, according to a state Health Department COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet found at https://bit.ly/3o9FKuS.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state's largest health insurer, will cover 100% of administration fees, a spokeswoman said.

What are potential side effects?

The available vaccines have common side effects, according to the manufacturers. They include:

Pain, swelling or redness at the injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Fever

Chills

Nausea