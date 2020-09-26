Hospitalizations from COVID-19 hit new high in North Dakota; 8 additional deaths reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Dakota hit an all-time high Saturday as the state saw a third consecutive day of eight deaths reported amid ever rising numbers of active cases.

There are now 104 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 15 from the day prior. Twenty-two are in intensive care units, taking up more than 7% of the state's total ICU capacity.

The jump in hospitalizations comes a day after representatives of Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck reported that the hospitals locally are nearing capacity and are deferring elective medical procedures that require an overnight stay in order to preserve beds for COVID-19 patients.

A Burleigh County man in his 50s has died from the virus, the state reported Saturday. The other seven deaths occurred in men and women between the ages of 70 to 100 in Bottineau, McLean, Renville, Stark and Ward counties. All had underlying conditions, according to the health department.

Active cases reached a new high as 497 more people in 44 counties tested positive for COVID-19 from 7,747 total tests.

Burleigh County added 91 cases; Morton had 28. The two counties now make up 1,010 of the state's 3,672 active cases.