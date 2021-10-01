Hospital capacity in North Dakota reaching 'critical' levels, state and medical leaders say

“We are excited to be able to provide these booster doses for individuals who are at the most risk for hospitalization,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said in a statement. “Going into October last year, North Dakota experienced some of its highest COVID-19 activity, and this vaccine booster dose can help keep you safe this year."

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health announced earlier this week that it is providing Pfizer booster doses. The agency hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its 500 E. Front Ave. location each week. People can call 701-355-1540 to schedule an appointment for a booster dose, or go online at www.ndvax.org. Booster doses may be given at the same time as a flu shot.

The booster doses are different from a third round of vaccinations made available in August for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients.

Only Pfizer vaccine recipients can get a booster dose. State health officials anticipate the federal government will issue guidance in the future for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Data is not yet available to suggest that a person should mix vaccine brands.

