Heartview Foundation awarded $1.6M for Dickinson treatment services

Addiction treatment services in western North Dakota are getting a boost with money for Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation to establish a program in Dickinson.

The state Department of Human Services announced the $1.6 million contract on Tuesday.

Heartview will establish a 16-bed residential treatment program for adults with substance use disorders, providing individualized, short-term services, with outpatient treatment services, too.

The new program is expected to be running in spring 2023.

The Legislature during its special session last fall approved adding $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid to the $2 million approved earlier last year for establishing residential treatment programs of 16 beds or fewer in underserved areas of the state. Lawmakers also increased the grants from a maximum two to four. The Heartview contract is the first awarded.

"We are excited about this new opportunity to expand access to vital treatment services,” Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness said in a statement. “Residents in the southwest region of North Dakota will soon have expanded access to addiction treatment services reducing their need to travel far from home and creating opportunities for family support.”

At any given time, 30-50% of people in Heartview's residential programs in Bismarck are from western North Dakota, Executive Director Kurt Snyder has said. Heartview has nearly 500 patients in its services at any time, and it served people from 39 of 53 counties in 2020 at its treatment facilities in Bismarck and Cando.

North Dakota had a record 118 drug deaths in 2020, which public health and treatment professionals attributed to increasing fentanyl use and isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Heartview requested and received the $1.6 million, which will cover $950,000 for construction and remodeling of space on the fourth floor of St. Joe's Plaza in Dickinson, Snyder said. The remainder of the funds will go to equipment, office furniture, beds, tables, chairs and computers.

There also is funding built in for employment costs until doors open for patients, Snyder said.

"We think that we have tied in all of the costs that would be upfront," he told the Tribune. "There's ongoing costs, expenses for our operation, but just from the reimbursement from health care, from providing the services, will make it sustainable."

Workforce will be the biggest challenge, he said. He recently spoke to students and professors at Dickinson State University about the potential opportunity. Heartview has a goal of 25 employees for Dickinson, he said.

"I'm confident that we will be able to open and provide the services," Snyder said. "Now, the more staff I can hire means the broader and deeper our services can be."

Heartview would want to have opioid-specific services in Dickinson, such as medications buprenorphine or suboxone, Snyder said.

The Behavioral Health Division plans to issue another request for proposal in coming weeks for the remaining $3.4 million for expanding treatment services in rural or underserved areas of the state.

