Health officials urge COVID testing before, after holiday gatherings

Public health officials in North Dakota are urging people to be tested for COVID-19 before and after holiday gatherings in an effort to prevent an increase in cases in coming weeks.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said people should get tested as close as possible to holiday gathering dates, stay home if they are sick, get vaccinated and plan gatherings with others who have been vaccinated.

“We can all do our part to prevent another COVID-19 surge in the upcoming weeks,” Moch said.

Moch's statement was made in light of the discovery of the state's first omicron variant cases. The variant was first identified in the U.S. on Dec. 1. By Monday, the same day the state's first cases were reported, it was responsible for 73% of the nation's cases, Moch said.

The state Health Department on Thursday reported another North Dakotan has died with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,994.

The number of deaths reported in Burleigh County in the last day went up by one to 279, according to the department’s website. Morton County’s death toll stayed at 129.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths.

The department reported 420 new cases Thursday from 9,042 tests processed the previous day.

Virus-related hospitalizations rose from 119 on Wednesday to 121 on Thursday. Of those, 18 are in intensive care. Nearly two weeks ago, 180 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

North Dakota has 2,259 active virus cases including 305 in Burleigh, a one-day drop of three, and 86 in Morton county, which is unchanged in the last day. The state’s recovery total rose to 166,531, an increase of 423.

The state's daily positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.03% on Thursday, down from 5.06% on Wednesday.

The 14-day rolling average fell rose from 5.73% to 5.81%, moving away from the state's target of less than 5%. That goal has not been met since mid-August.

About 22% of North Dakota's population has tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the dominant strain first identified in North Dakota in late June. The Health Department announced earlier this week that it detected the first cases of the new omicron variant in the state. The variant was first found in southern Africa and was reported on Nov. 24.

Vaccinations

North Dakota continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agency data on Thursday showed 63.5% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System.

Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Thursday showed 58.7% of eligible North Dakota adults, 36.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 8.7% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated.

People can go to ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Burke, Kidder, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.

The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

