Health Department offers travel recommendations, reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

AAA forecasts that 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, and North Dakota's Health Department is urging state residents to educate themselves on what's required for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The agency on Wednesday recommended people not travel until fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and that those not fully vaccinated follow federal recommendations including getting tested before and after a trip, wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing hands frequently.
All travelers regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask while using public transportation such as planes or trains, and while in hubs such as airports or stations, according to the department. Travelers who develop COVID-19 symptoms after a trip are asked to self-isolate and get tested.
Travelers should research what testing and result documentation is required by their destination, the department said. That can be done through means such as contacting an airline or a travel agent. People getting tested for travel purposes should inform testing staff and tell them what type of test is required.
More information can be found on the department's travel page, at www.health.nd.gov/covidtravel.
Daily data
The department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed two newly confirmed virus-related deaths.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of coronavirus-related deaths stood at 1,509, two more than Tuesday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change, at 192 and 100, respectively.
There were 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from 3,574 daily tests; the state calculated a positivity rate of 2.67%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 109,780 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 107,738 recoveries and 4,270 hospitalizations. Thirty-eight COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Wednesday, down four from Tuesday.
Active virus cases statewide were stable, at 533, with 111 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
About 586,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 87,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows just over 45% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. Just over 7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens just got underway last week.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.