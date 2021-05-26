Health Department offers travel recommendations, reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

AAA forecasts that 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend, and North Dakota's Health Department is urging state residents to educate themselves on what's required for travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency on Wednesday recommended people not travel until fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and that those not fully vaccinated follow federal recommendations including getting tested before and after a trip, wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing hands frequently.

All travelers regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear a mask while using public transportation such as planes or trains, and while in hubs such as airports or stations, according to the department. Travelers who develop COVID-19 symptoms after a trip are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Travelers should research what testing and result documentation is required by their destination, the department said. That can be done through means such as contacting an airline or a travel agent. People getting tested for travel purposes should inform testing staff and tell them what type of test is required.