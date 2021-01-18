 Skip to main content
Health Department forming Youth Advisory Board

North Dakota's Health Department is seeking youth age 15-21 to serve on a Youth Advisory Board.

The purpose of the 20-member board is to provide a way for youth to help influence projects and topics aimed at improving the health of young people in the state.

”Youth health issues differ from adults, and in order to understand their needs, the (department) would like to hear directly from youth. Their feedback will advise policy and drive programmatic change,” said Krissie Guerard, the agency's health equity director.

Board meetings will be held quarterly beginning in March. For more information or an application, go to www.health.nd.gov/youth-advisory-board.

