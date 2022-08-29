Hantavirus case confirmed in eastern North Dakota; only 19th case in 29 years

Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week. It's another result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw almost all abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision. But Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline was up Thursday. A trigger ban in a fourth state, North Dakota, was blocked Thursday by a judge who is weighing an abortion clinic's legal challenge.