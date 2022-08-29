 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hantavirus case confirmed in eastern North Dakota; only 19th case in 29 years

North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in a person in the eastern part of the state.

Testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the infection. The person was hospitalized but has since recovered.

Hantavirus is a potentially fatal virus spread through rodent droppings, urine and saliva. Deer mice are the primary carriers of the virus in North Dakota. 

“People are most often exposed to hantavirus when they inhale dust while cleaning or occupying previously vacant cabins, sheds or other dwellings and outbuildings that contain rodents, rodent droppings and rodent nests,” state Epidemiologist Levi Schlosser said.

Early symptoms commonly include fever, muscle and body aches, fatigue, headache, dizziness, chills, nausea and vomiting. Within a short period of time, symptoms will worsen to include coughing and shortness of breath as lungs fill with fluid.

People cleaning a building with signs of rodent infestation should ventilate the space, wear gloves, use a commercial disinfectant and avoid stirring up dust, according to the Health Department.

There have been only 19 cases of hantavirus reported to the state since the virus was first recognized in the U.S. 29 years ago. Eight of those people died. There have been 833 cases nationally, with about one-third of them resulting in death.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Q0fCka.

