The Great Plains Food Bank has announced dates and locations for its Youth Summer Meals Program.
The program will be operated at 15 sites through Aug. 23. It provides food for children during the summer months when the school lunch and breakfast programs are not available. Youth up to age 17 can receive a boxed meal during each distribution time.
Sites and times in the region:
- Cannon Ball, Tipi Wakan Church, Monday, Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., July 31-Aug. 22
- Dickinson, AMEN Food Pantry, Tuesday, Thursday 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mountain time, June 1-Aug. 21 (no July 4)
- Elgin, Elgin School, Wednesday, 1-2 p.m. MT, May 31-Aug. 9
- Williston, Gloria Dei Church, Tuesday, Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Aug. 1-18