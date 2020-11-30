Grant to fund air purification equipment for nursing homes

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has announced the approval of $2.56 million in grant funding for air purification equipment at 63 skilled nursing facilities and 31 basic care facilities in the state.

The Legislature’s Budget Section in late October approved the department’s request to use federal CARES Act funding for the systems. The equipment can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses and will help fight the spread of COVID-19 in indoor spaces where vulnerable people reside, the department said.

Facilities could apply for up to $40,000 for equipment and installation and had to submit cost estimates and applications to the department by mid-November. Installation must be completed by Dec. 30.