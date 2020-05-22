Governor orders flags to half-staff as North Dakota reports 52nd virus death

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset on Sunday to honor coronavirus victims.
The directive comes as the state on Friday announced the 52nd person to die with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The latest death was a Cass County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
The North Dakota Department of Health describes the death toll this way: 38 deaths due to COVID-19, six deaths where the disease was not the primary cause, and eight deaths where an official death record has not yet been filed.
The governor is encouraging North Dakotans with flags at their homes or businesses to fly them at half-staff, as will happen at state facilities. The declaration coincides with a proclamation by President Donald Trump.
“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to every North Dakota family and community grieving the loss of a loved one in this global pandemic,” Burgum said in a statement. “This weekend, we remember and honor those we have lost to COVID-19, and we reaffirm our commitment to a Start Resmart that protects the lives and livelihoods of all North Dakotans while emphasizing personal responsibility and caring for our fellow citizens.”
The state reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 74 of which are in the hot spot of Cass County, home to Fargo. Burleigh County has another two cases. Eddy County, meanwhile, has six new cases and Williams County has three. Emmons, Grand Forks, Griggs, Richland and Ward counties have one new case apiece. The state has confirmed a total of 2,317 cases since the pandemic began.
Friday’s test results come from a batch of 2,477 tests processed Thursday. Of those, 1,551 tests were administered to new individuals. Statewide, 77,447 tests have been processed this spring.
Thirty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 65 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,405.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
