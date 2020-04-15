Gov. Burgum extends North Dakota business closures through April 30

Additionally, 24 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

That brings the total number of North Dakota cases to 365. Burgum said it's possible "our curve is beginning to climb," noting that the last three days of test results had positive rates of more than 5%, bumping North Dakota's overall statewide positive test rate to 3.2%.

Twelve of the new cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing that county's total to 135. Eight new cases are from Grand Forks County. Two new cases are in Mountrail County, where state and local officials recently conducted targeted testing. McKenzie and McLean counties each have one new case.

LM Wind Power said in a statement Wednesday that some employees at the Grand Forks plant have tested positive for the coronavirus, but would not say how many or when. The company said it has temporarily halted production to disinfect and clean the facility that employs about 900 workers.

State health officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the outbreak at the facility.

Four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142.