Gov. Burgum extends North Dakota business closures through April 30

Gov. Doug Burgum has extended his executive order for business closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, he restricted eating and drinking establishments to carryout only and closed gyms, movie theaters, salons, barbers, body artists and public access to state facilities, initially to April 6, then to April 20.
On Wednesday he extended the business closures through April 30.
"We're on the right track because of the actions we've taken collectively, but I want to say again at this time we are not far enough down that track to safely lift business closures at this time," Burgum told reporters.
He said North Dakota legislative leaders, city mayors and health care systems are in support.
The governor also said state officials "are amplifying our energies about reopening North Dakota, what we might call a smart restart."
"This is a multistage approach to resuming economic activity in North Dakota and it balances the need to safeguard lives and our livelihoods," Burgum said.
Priorities are:
- Widespread rapid testing
- Contact tracing
- Effective containment
- Protecting vulnerable individuals such as long-term care facility residents
- Maintaining sufficient health care capacity and protective equipment
- New standard operating procedures for businesses
- Preparations for a potential second surge of cases
Additionally, 24 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
That brings the total number of North Dakota cases to 365. Burgum said it's possible "our curve is beginning to climb," noting that the last three days of test results had positive rates of more than 5%, bumping North Dakota's overall statewide positive test rate to 3.2%.
Twelve of the new cases are from Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing that county's total to 135. Eight new cases are from Grand Forks County. Two new cases are in Mountrail County, where state and local officials recently conducted targeted testing. McKenzie and McLean counties each have one new case.
LM Wind Power said in a statement Wednesday that some employees at the Grand Forks plant have tested positive for the coronavirus, but would not say how many or when. The company said it has temporarily halted production to disinfect and clean the facility that employs about 900 workers.
State health officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the outbreak at the facility.
Four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 142.
Forty-four people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, with 13 people currently hospitalized. There have been nine deaths.
State and private labs have conducted 11,317 tests, with 10,952 coming back negative.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates on this story.
