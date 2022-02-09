Global omicron decline also being seen in North Dakota; new COVID-19 cases down sharply this week

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday confirmed fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a fifth straight day, as the omicron coronavirus variant wave continued easing in the state.

The decline matches what is happening around the globe. The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, and the highly contagious variant sparked a spike in COVID-19 cases last month that reached a peak with 3,131 daily cases reported Jan. 19 and 11,991 active cases reported Jan. 22. Active cases have steadily declined since and stood at 3,464 on Wednesday, with 822 newly confirmed cases, according to the state's virus dashboard.

The last time North Dakota had five straight days of sub-1,000 new cases was around the New Year's holiday.

There have been 2,462 new cases confirmed so far this week, compared with 4,133 cases over the same period last week and 6,014 cases over the same period two weeks ago, during the height of the omicron wave.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which rose to a reported pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26, fell for a 13th straight day, to 14.7%. The state target is less than 5%.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests a sharp decline in North Dakota cases late February through March.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday fell to 136, the lowest total in almost a month. Hospitalizations have not increased for nine straight days.

The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had three open general care beds and two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

Health officials confirmed four more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 291 and 139, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, remained 317.

There have been 232,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 227,116 recoveries, 7,652 hospitalizations and 2,143 deaths.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.2%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.4% of North Dakota adults and 19.1% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

