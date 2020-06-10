Free, public COVID-19 testing events planned throughout North Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced plans to expand coronavirus testing this week in Fargo, followed by other major cities in North Dakota next week.

The free testing will be open to anyone 12 and older, regardless of residency, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the next three weeks in the west parking lot of the Fargodome, for walk-up and drive-in tests. Plans are being developed for free public testing in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot, starting next week.

Burgum said the state's testing capacity, now up to more than 4,000 tests a day, allows the state to expand so-called "surveillance" testing, or testing people who are showing no symptoms. The Thursday-Friday testing also fills laboratory capacity on weekends, when fewer people seek tests, Burgum said. Testing hours could be adjusted as necessary, he added.

Appointments are not required, but those seeking tests are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire at testreg.nd.gov to lessen wait times. The tests are administered orally. There is no cost, and health insurance won't be processed, the governor said.

"If you've been around the public and say, 'hey I want be tested,' just show up on those two days," Burgum said.