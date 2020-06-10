Free, public COVID-19 testing events planned throughout North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced plans to expand coronavirus testing this week in Fargo, followed by other major cities in North Dakota next week.
The free testing will be open to anyone 12 and older, regardless of residency, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the next three weeks in the west parking lot of the Fargodome, for walk-up and drive-in tests. Plans are being developed for free public testing in Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot, starting next week.
Burgum said the state's testing capacity, now up to more than 4,000 tests a day, allows the state to expand so-called "surveillance" testing, or testing people who are showing no symptoms. The Thursday-Friday testing also fills laboratory capacity on weekends, when fewer people seek tests, Burgum said. Testing hours could be adjusted as necessary, he added.
Appointments are not required, but those seeking tests are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire at testreg.nd.gov to lessen wait times. The tests are administered orally. There is no cost, and health insurance won't be processed, the governor said.
"If you've been around the public and say, 'hey I want be tested,' just show up on those two days," Burgum said.
He didn't offer a number for how many tests will be available but said "as many as they need."
"If they run out, we'll get them more," he said during an afternoon briefing.
Health officials strive to notify infected persons within 24 hours of learning results, while the goal is 72 hours for people who test negative for the virus. Health officials are working on a process to streamline notifications of negative test results, Burgum said.
He and health officials have set goals of administering and reporting results of 4,000 tests per day in May and 6,000 tests per day in June. The single day-high is 4,034 tests, reported on Saturday.
More than 81,600 North Dakota residents have been tested for the new coronavirus. Cass County, home to Fargo, has emerged as a hot spot in the state, with 1,958 of the state's 2,941 total cases. Of the state's 386 active cases Wednesday, 260 were in Cass County.
Burleigh County has reported 147 cases -- 24 of which remain active -- and no deaths. Neighboring Morton County has reported 60 cases and two deaths, and has no active cases.
Burgum declined to speculate specifically on why the Bismarck-Mandan area has seen far fewer cases than Fargo despite emerging early on as a hot spot. But he credited residents for the low number of cases.
Health officials reported one death and 40 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing North Dakota's death toll to 73.
The Cass County woman who died was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.
Cass County had 28 of the new COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County gained three cases. LaMoure County had five new cases, Stutsman County had two more, and Kidder and Richland counties each had one new case.
Thirty-three people with the coronavirus disease are currently hospitalized, an increase of one patient. Another 32 recoveries were reported Wednesday.
The state handled 2,845 tests on Tuesday. Of those tests, 994 were administered to people who had not previously been tested. Some people with a high risk of exposure or those who make up more vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents, are being tested more than once.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
