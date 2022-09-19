Free Narcan training offered in Bismarck

Free Narcan training is being offered in Bismarck on Thursday.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the Heartview Foundation and the North Dakota Safety Council are partnering on the training at 7 p.m. at the council campus, 1710 Canary Ave.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each attendee will receive a free Narcan kit.

“Training our community and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important life-saving solution," Council Executive Director Chuck Clairmont said.

To register call 701-751-5797 or go to https://bit.ly/3JsSYPH. Registration is limited.