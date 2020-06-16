Free COVID-19 testing to be offered regularly in Bismarck

The state health department is providing the testing kits.

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the state went a fifth straight day with no new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed.

The health department announced 23 more cases of COVID-19, raising the state total since the pandemic began to 3,124. There were 37 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,720 and dropping the number of active cases to 330.

Nine of the additional cases are in the hot spot of Cass County and nine are in Burleigh County. The counties of Morton, Grand Forks, McLean, Ransom and Walsh each have one additional case. Burleigh County has 44 active cases and Morton County eight.

Moch attributed the new cases in Burleigh County to several factors, including a "sense of COVID fatigue" setting in both locally and nationally. She noted that summer recreational and sports activities have started up and people are gathering together again in groups in a way they have avoided for several months.