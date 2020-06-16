Free COVID-19 testing to be offered regularly in Bismarck

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will begin providing free coronavirus testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The service will be available for anyone seeking a test and will not require an appointment. It will start this coming Monday and operate each designated day on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People who want to participate can walk up or drive up to the agency's parking lot at 500 E. Front Ave. Staff members will be located around a trailer provided by the North Dakota Department of Public Health. They will administer the test via a mouth swab.
"We continue to receive requests from the community for COVID-19 testing both from organizations and individuals, so the need is out there," Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said in a statement. "Providing regularly scheduled testing dates and times will assist us in managing these test requests and allow for the most efficient use of our staff time."
She said small groups could use the designated testing times instead of making special arrangements to get tested.
People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive should call 701-355-1540 when they arrive and stay inside their vehicle, the agency said. Staff will then come to their vehicle to test them. People with mobility issues can call the same number for assistance.
The state health department is providing the testing kits.
North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the state went a fifth straight day with no new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed.
The health department announced 23 more cases of COVID-19, raising the state total since the pandemic began to 3,124. There were 37 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,720 and dropping the number of active cases to 330.
Nine of the additional cases are in the hot spot of Cass County and nine are in Burleigh County. The counties of Morton, Grand Forks, McLean, Ransom and Walsh each have one additional case. Burleigh County has 44 active cases and Morton County eight.
Moch attributed the new cases in Burleigh County to several factors, including a "sense of COVID fatigue" setting in both locally and nationally. She noted that summer recreational and sports activities have started up and people are gathering together again in groups in a way they have avoided for several months.
"In the beginning of this pandemic, the threat of COVID was new and urgent and protocols were strictly followed, but as we move forward and try to develop a 'new normal' that sense of urgency is fading and unfortunately compliance with safety guidelines are not being taken as seriously," she said in an email to the Tribune. "Social distancing and wearing masks are not as prominent as they were initially and that leads to the spread of COVID-19.
Burleigh County has seen 32 new virus cases over the past week. Moch noted that the percentage of positive tests in the county at 1.68% remains low relative to other similar counties. Cass County sits at 8.81%, Grand Forks County at 4.95% and Morton County at 2.05%.
Twenty-six people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, down five from the previous day; 200 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. Total deaths remain at 74.
Officials reported 1,797 total tests handled Monday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 135,691. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 88,651 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 875 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
