Free COVID-19 testing to be offered regularly in Bismarck; one-time event also set at Capitol

"In the beginning of this pandemic, the threat of COVID was new and urgent and protocols were strictly followed, but as we move forward and try to develop a 'new normal' that sense of urgency is fading and unfortunately compliance with safety guidelines are not being taken as seriously," she said in an email to the Tribune. "Social distancing and wearing masks are not as prominent as they were initially and that leads to the spread of COVID-19.

Burleigh County has seen 32 new virus cases over the past week. Moch noted that the percentage of positive tests in the county at 1.68% remains low relative to other similar counties. Cass County sits at 8.81%, Grand Forks County at 4.95% and Morton County at 2.05%.

Twenty-six people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, down five from the previous day; 200 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. Total deaths remain at 74.

Officials reported 1,797 total tests handled Monday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 135,691. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 88,651 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 875 from the previous day.