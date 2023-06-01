FARGO — An incident at a hotel pool that sickened around 10 children prompted a follow-up inspection by Fargo Cass Public Health.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, people were exposed to gas from a mixture of acids used in pool maintenance at La Quinta Inn & Suites, at 2355 46th St. S. in Fargo.

Chris Ohman, a health inspector for Fargo Cass Public Health, said the mishap occurred during what is usually a relatively safe process of mixing pool chemicals.

“It was just kind of a freak accident that you'd never expect, but if it does happen, it can have very negative results,” Ohman said.

The children affected experienced coughing, airway irritation, nausea and vomiting.

One child was taken to the hospital for observation, the Fargo Fire Department said. The others declined medical treatment after getting fresh air.

La Quinta Inn & Suites has not had a similar incident before, Ohman said.

He stopped in to inspect the hotel pool on Tuesday to see if all safety protocols required to be in place were followed.

The incident occurred away from pool patrons in a pump room, and operators were using protective gear according to standards, Ohman said.

They were replacing an almost empty chemical barrel with a full one in the pump room when the chemical was inadvertently mixed with another chemical, creating a gas that spread throughout the pool area, he said.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Dane Carley said the acids are commonly used to maintain private and commercial pools.

"The pools use the chlorine to clean the water, and then they use acids to balance the PH; it's muriatic acid that is commonly used to balance the PH in the pool, and if you go to a pool supply store you will see it in one-gallon containers," he explained.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials team worked for more than an hour to air out the pool area before giving the all-clear.

Ohman said the hotel pool operators appeared to be following safe guidelines at the time, and the hotel has been in contact with its chemical consultants to do a refresher course for employees on handling pool chemicals.

There’s no defined penalty or fine structure for an incident like this, he said, but Fargo Cass Public Health always follows up on health or safety concerns.

The aquatic division of FCPH environmental health licenses around 90 public or semipublic pools in Cass County and inspects them twice a year, at minimum.

Licensed pools in Fargo and West Fargo are also monitored twice a month with water quality checks.

Ohman told The Forum he last inspected the pool at La Quinta in February of this year.