Fourth COVID-19 death reported in North Dakota; rural testing project deemed a success

While there have been increased calls by officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for all states to implement shelter-in-place orders, Burgum said "we are clearly one of the states that remains in the very best position."

The governor the past few weeks has resisted a stay-at-home mandate. He reiterated that stance Monday, imploring residents to take "pragmatic and sensible" precautions such as washing hands frequently, minimizing travel and social distancing.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of things that could never be encompassed in an executive order that we as smart North Dakotans can go out and do," he said.

"I will use every tool at my disposal and all the powers that are granted to me as governor, to help protect the health and the safety of the citizens of North Dakota," he said. "But for those that are putting out calls for us to do more, I encourage them to look at the data we're sharing today, and know that when it makes sense, we'll take those steps, and if it makes sense, we'll take those steps."