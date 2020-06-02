Four more die with COVID-19, bringing state death toll to 65

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more people have died with COVID-19 in Cass County and labs have confirmed another 22 coronavirus cases across North Dakota, state officials reported Tuesday.

The new deaths include three women, one each in her 60s, 80s and 90s. A man in his 90s has also died. The state reports that all had underlying health conditions.

Since the pandemic began, 65 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19. The state classifies the deaths this way: 51 that were due to COVID-19, eight in which COVID-19 was not the primary cause, and six in which an official death record has not yet been filed.

Several of the new cases reported Tuesday are in the western half of the state, including one apiece in Burleigh, Mountrail and Ward counties.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Cass County, which is home to Fargo and has long been a coronavirus hot spot. Dickey County in southeastern North Dakota reported its first case Tuesday.

North Dakota has confirmed 2,646 cases since the start of the pandemic. State data shows that the number of active cases has dropped since mid-May. There are currently 454 active cases.