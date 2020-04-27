For health care workers, personal protective equipment is a science

Each PAPR is dedicated to a specific person who uses it around coronavirus patients if they have one. The hooded face masks are disposable, but since they're in such short supply these days, Jacobson declined to wear the hood during the demonstration.

“They’re so precious right now. I can’t use it,” she said.

Final steps

After a COVID-19 test is performed and medical staff leave the patient's room, the next step is for workers to remove the dirty PPE without exposing themselves to the virus.

Jacobson tore the gown at the shoulders and pulled it off her body, bundling it up while pulling off her gloves to avoid touching the contaminated front side.

Workers must wash hands with soap and water or sanitize them with 60% alcohol sanitizer or greater before removing any of the facial PPE. It's important to avoid touching the front of an N95 respirator when removing it, "because that’s the dirtiest part of it," Jacobson said.

Cautious confidence

By taking the necessary precautions, Jacobson feels confident she’s protected around coronavirus patients. She noted that the virus is spreading in the community and health workers could get exposed out there as well, not just in the hospital.