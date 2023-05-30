Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Dakota's sole food bank and the state's Agriculture Department are encouraging farmers, growers and gardeners to donate food through the Hunger Free North Dakota Garden Project.

The effort launched in 2009 encourages anyone in the state with additional fresh produce to make donations to the Great Plains Food Bank or to its partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens. A list can be found at bit.ly/3IGHtoO.

“This is a program that impacts so many North Dakotans by connecting those in our state who produce the food that keeps us all fed and gets it into the hands of their neighbors struggling with food insecurity or hunger," Great Plains CEO Melissa Sobolik said.

One in six people in North Dakota get food from Great Plains. The food bank witnessed a 14% increase in the need for food assistance last year, while donations dropped by 21%.