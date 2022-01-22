Flu cases starting to climb in North Dakota; child flu vaccination rates down

Influenza cases in North Dakota are on the rise this winter, after a relatively quiet flu season last year.

The flu season typically begins in October and lasts into the following spring. The state Health Department as of Thursday had reported 7,587 flu cases, almost half of which came during the last two weeks of 2021. The first week of 2022 saw 1,131 new cases. Ten North Dakotans have died from the flu this year.

The state is one of only three categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having "very high" activity of people with flulike symptoms. The other two are New Mexico and Virginia.

Influenza is one of the most unpredictable diseases, even more so than COVID-19, state Health Department Immunization Surveillance Coordinator Jenny Galbraith said. Peaks can happen at different times each season, some occurring as early as November and some not until February. In 2019-20, the peak came in late February.

Influenza numbers also can vary from season to season. North Dakota had an atypical 2020-21 flu season with just 237 cases and six deaths, largely due to people taking precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing to keep from contracting the coronavirus.

The previous flu season, in 2019-20, had a total of 12,502 reported cases and 21 deaths.

Overall flu vaccination rates in North Dakota are slightly lower this season than they were last year. Galbraith said children and younger adults are making up a large portion of new influenza cases, which could be related to their low vaccination rates.

Midseason data from the Health Department shows that 29% of of 5-to-12-year-olds are vaccinated, compared to 36% last season. Just under 20% of 18-to-40-year-olds have been vaccinated against the flu, though that's consistent with vaccination rates at the same time last season.

It's difficult to pinpoint a reason why vaccination rates for children are lower this year than last year, according to Galbraith. Parents are busy trying to get back to normal and might not have had time to schedule a shot for their children, she said. Vaccine hesitancy has become more prevalent nationwide and could also play a role in the lower vaccination numbers, she said.

Lauren Archuleta, a family medicine physician with CHI St. Alexius Health, said the number of flu vaccine doses given at her practice is lower than in the past.

Archuleta said that she sees sick patients across all demographics, and that it's harder to identify milder cases of illness.

"There's been several people who've come in saying, 'Well, I thought it was just the sniffles,' and three, four days later we test them and they're positive for either influenza or corona," she said.

Climbing influenza cases are adding to the strain hospitals have felt since the onset of the delta variant of COVID-19 last summer.

Sanford Health Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker said that hospital has more staff out from both COVID-19 and the flu than it did during the state's previous COVID-19 peak in late 2020. Archuleta said she has seen staffing issues at her practice as well.

