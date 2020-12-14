First COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Sanford Health Bismarck

Sanford Health in Bismarck has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing to begin vaccinating front-line health care workers.
The first shipment of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine was delivered to Sanford Bismarck Medical Center on Monday. The hospital said it has secured 3,400 doses for its North Dakota facilities for the first week, with weekly shipments to follow.
“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinic for Sanford Health Bismarck. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort.”
The first workers in Bismarck were to be vaccinated on Monday afternoon.
The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and the first shipments of freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the U.S. on Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Vaccinations were beginning across the country on Monday.
North Dakota expects to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial Moderna doses, according to state Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. The state Department of Health planned to vaccinate its first person on Tuesday. Both vaccines require two doses, with 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between doses for Moderna.
The first groups slated to receive the vaccine include front-line health care workers and long-term care residents, in "Phase 1A" of the state's evolving distribution plan. Phase 1B has not yet been finalized. The state draft prioritizes teachers, child care workers and other critical infrastructure employees, but Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke has advocated prioritizing older adults and people with underlying conditions that lead to complications from COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultracold storage around minus 70 degrees Celsius. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck each has one freezer to store the vaccine. Sanford can store up to 15,000 vials locally, and a CHI spokeswoman said its freezer has more storage than the hospital needs.
CHI did not immediately know when it would be receiving its first shipment, according to Marketing Coordinator Chelsey Kralicek.
That health system on Monday was launching a white ribbon campaign dubbed “Operation White Lights,” which encourages people to display white ribbons and white lights in support of health care workers.
“With an increased number of patients, this Christmas season is going to be busy for health care workers," President Kurt Schley said. "Operation White Lights is a way to lift up our healers and bring us all closer together during a time when we are practicing social distancing.”
The Sanford Health system, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has a courier network that will facilitate distribution of the vaccine to smaller medical centers across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa.
“The U.S. has completed a rigorous regulatory and approvals process with unprecedented scrutiny and the data are clear that this vaccine is safe and effective,” said Jeremy Cauwels, chief physician at Sanford Health. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must continue to stay vigilant. Vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations do.”
