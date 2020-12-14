First COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Sanford Health Bismarck

Sanford Health in Bismarck has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and is preparing to begin vaccinating front-line health care workers.

The first shipment of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine was delivered to Sanford Bismarck Medical Center on Monday. The hospital said it has secured 3,400 doses for its North Dakota facilities for the first week, with weekly shipments to follow.

“This is a pivotal moment in the history of medicine that will change the course of the pandemic,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer, vice president of clinic for Sanford Health Bismarck. “As the largest rural health provider in the country, we have been preparing for months for this very complex effort.”

The first workers in Bismarck were to be vaccinated on Monday afternoon.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and the first shipments of freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the U.S. on Sunday, according to The Associated Press. Vaccinations were beginning across the country on Monday.