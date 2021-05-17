Fifth annual Recovery Reinvented set in Bismarck

The annual Recovery Reinvented conference is returning to a live event this year after switching to a livestream format last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The daylong conference of speakers and awards champions recovery from addiction, the main cause of first lady Kathryn Burgum, who shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic.

This year's fifth annual event is Oct. 25 at the Bismarck Event Center, where the conference was held two years ago. Last year it had been scheduled in Grand Forks before the pandemic settled in.

The 2021 event will be free and open to the public. An online format also will be available.

The conference will feature the normal array of experts. Organizers also are asking members of the public to share short selfie videos describing their connection to addiction and recovery, which will be compiled and shared throughout the event. The public also is asked to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards, which honor local people and groups that are making an impact in the field. Musicians and artists passionate about recovery are asked to contribute their talents.