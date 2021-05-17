Fifth annual Recovery Reinvented set in Bismarck

The annual Recovery Reinvented conference is returning to a live event this year after switching to a livestream format last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The daylong conference of speakers and awards champions recovery from addiction, the main cause of first lady Kathryn Burgum, who shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic.
This year's fifth annual event is Oct. 25 at the Bismarck Event Center, where the conference was held two years ago. Last year it had been scheduled in Grand Forks before the pandemic settled in.
The 2021 event will be free and open to the public. An online format also will be available.
The conference will feature the normal array of experts. Organizers also are asking members of the public to share short selfie videos describing their connection to addiction and recovery, which will be compiled and shared throughout the event. The public also is asked to submit nominations for the Recovery Champion awards, which honor local people and groups that are making an impact in the field. Musicians and artists passionate about recovery are asked to contribute their talents.
“The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year have exacerbated the addiction crisis our nation was already fighting,” Kathryn Burgum said in a statement. “Through Recovery Reinvented, we want to serve our communities by sparking conversations and connections that lead to real solutions that meet people where they are.”
Addiction- and recovery-related nonprofits and service providers are encouraged to join the Recovery Resources Expo. Go to recoveryreinvented.com to sign up.
The Behavioral Health Conference will follow Recovery Reinvented, Oct. 26-28, also at the Event Center. Event information is available at recoveryreinvented.com. Registration will open at a later date.
Doug Burgum by executive order in January 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office is not an official state agency and receives no state funding, but it is related to Kathryn Burgum's cause of recovery from addiction. The office is funded by donations.