Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota over weekend; 1 new death reported

North Dakota health officials over the weekend confirmed few new cases of COVID-19 but did report one new coronavirus-related death.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of deaths reported on the state's coronavirus dashboard Monday was 1,537, one more than Friday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change, at 196 and 102, respectively.
The Health Department confirmed just 19 new virus cases from a total of about 1,100 tests processed on Saturday and Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.
State officials calculated a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.7%, in the target range of less than 5%.
North Dakota's pandemic case total is now at 111,019, with 109,300 recoveries and 4,366 hospitalizations. Nine COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, unchanged from the previous two days.
There were 182 active virus cases statewide, with 35 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
About 635,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 93,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 17.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.