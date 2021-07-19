Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota over weekend; 1 new death reported

North Dakota health officials over the weekend confirmed few new cases of COVID-19 but did report one new coronavirus-related death.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the total number of deaths reported on the state's coronavirus dashboard Monday was 1,537, one more than Friday's total. Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals did not change, at 196 and 102, respectively.

The Health Department confirmed just 19 new virus cases from a total of about 1,100 tests processed on Saturday and Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.

State officials calculated a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.7%, in the target range of less than 5%.

North Dakota's pandemic case total is now at 111,019, with 109,300 recoveries and 4,366 hospitalizations. Nine COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, unchanged from the previous two days.

There were 182 active virus cases statewide, with 35 in Burleigh-Morton counties.