Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; active cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed just two new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Fewer than 300 tests were processed Sunday, as is typical for a weekend day. The state calculated a positivity rate of 0.69%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.2%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases were relatively stable both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties, at 153 and 31, respectively, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,858 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 109,173 recoveries, 1,532 deaths and 4,357 hospitalizations. Only eight COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday.

About 631,500 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 16.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.