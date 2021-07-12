 Skip to main content
Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; active cases remain stable
Few new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota; active cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials on Monday confirmed just two new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Fewer than 300 tests were processed Sunday, as is typical for a weekend day. The state calculated a positivity rate of 0.69%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.2%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases were relatively stable both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties, at 153 and 31, respectively, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,858 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 109,173 recoveries, 1,532 deaths and 4,357 hospitalizations. Only eight COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday.

About 631,500 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 16.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

