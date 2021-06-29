Few new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; active cases drop again

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday confirmed just 13 new COVID-19 cases in the state, and no new deaths.

The new cases were from 1,078 tests completed Monday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.24%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.41% -- within the target range of less than 5%.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped a seventh straight day, to 133 statewide, with 34 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's virus dashboard.

The state has confirmed 110,680 virus cases during the pandemic, with 109,019 recoveries, 1,528 deaths and 4,346 hospitalizations. Eleven COVID-19 patients remained in North Dakota hospitals on Tuesday, down three from the previous day.

More than 623,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 91,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 14.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.