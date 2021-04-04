Few new cases of COVID-19 reported on Easter; no new deaths for 9th straight day

State health officials on Easter reported just 58 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths for a ninth straight day.

Testing was light on Saturday, as it typically is, with just 1,354 tests processed and reported on Sunday. The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 5.37%.

Active virus cases dropped both statewide, to 1,086, and in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 156. Active cases had steadily climbed last week.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 103,638 confirmed cases, with 101,086 recoveries, 1,466 deaths and 3,955 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations dropped by three on Sunday, to 26.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.