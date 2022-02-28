Few new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota; available hospital beds jump in Bismarck

North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in the state since the middle of last summer, and the highest number of available hospital beds in Bismarck in months.

The 24 newly confirmed cases were the lowest daily total since 15 cases were reported last July 25. That was shortly before a case spike linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus, which was followed by another spike linked to omicron, another highly-contagious variant. Both waves have since waned. Active COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday were at 1,103, the lowest total since mid-August.

Testing also dropped over the weekend, as it typically does. There were 636 tests processed Sunday, compared with the state's pandemic record of 17,237 reported Jan. 19. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.26%, and a 14-day rolling test positivity rate of 5.77%. That rate was at 18.33% at the beginning of February. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Monday were at 68, down from 74 on Friday and a drop from 182 at the start of the month.

The most recent state data showed about 13% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 16% of intensive care unit beds open. Both percentages have been climbing in recent days. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 20 open general care beds and six available ICU beds; Sanford Health had 20 inpatient beds and two ICU beds.

The state's virus dashboard on Monday showed no new deaths, but five were reported over the weekend. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two, to 299, while Morton County's total was unchanged, at 141.

There have been 238,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 234,758 recoveries, 7,795 hospitalizations and 2,192 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.2% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.6%. The national averages are 74.9% and 69%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.5% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 45.2%.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.