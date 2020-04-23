Federal dollars to bolster North Dakota unemployment fund

The state has conducted large-scale drive-thru testing similar to what is being done in Grand Forks in other areas, including rural Slope and Stark counties, the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation and the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The reservation efforts resulted in about 700 people being tested, according to Dohrmann.

Mountrail County, which houses Fort Berthold, has two new reported cases, bringing its total to 33, fifth-most in the state. Burleigh County, which is home to Bismarck and has the third-most cases at 67, also has two new cases.

Other new cases reported Thursday were one apiece in Burke and Richland counties, bringing the daily total to 32.

The statewide case total rose to 709, but the number of active cases dropped by nine to 425. The number of people who have recovered from the disease -- 269 -- increased by 40 from the previous day, which was a daily high, according to Burgum. Current hospitalizations also dropped, by five, to a total of 18. The number of people who have been hospitalized at some point is 65, up three.

State and private labs have tested 16,330 people for COVID-19, with 15,621 being negative. There were 741 tests on Wednesday. The state's goal is to expand to 1,800 tests per day by the end of the month and up to 3,000 tests per day in April, according to Dohrmann.