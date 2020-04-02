Federal COVID-19 funding starts falling into place in ND; total cases rise to 159

New cases

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have risen to 159, with the state Department of Health on Thursday reporting an additional 12 cases of the disease resulting from the new coronavirus -- half of them in Cass County.

North Dakota's most populous county, which is home to Fargo, now has 43 confirmed cases. The increase has been expected, as results come in from a batch of 300 tests collected in the county that were sent to a backlogged national lab.

None of the new cases is in Burleigh or Morton counties, but two are in Stark County, where cases have been steadily rising in recent days. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 18 cases, compared to 14 in Morton County and 32 in Burleigh.

Other new cases are in Mountrail, Ward and Williams counties. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.

Statewide, three people have died, 28 have been hospitalized and 43 have recovered. State and private labs have tested 4,980 people, with 4,821 being negative.

Burgum said North Dakota is weeks behind where many other states are at in terms of cases.