Fatigue, gatherings, weather: several factors contribute to COVID-19 spike in North Dakota

Pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings are contributing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, according to the state’s disease control expert.
Active cases of the coronavirus disease reached 1,140 on Wednesday, the highest in two months and an increase of 60% over the level just two weeks ago. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton hit 135, a 78% rise since mid-March.
The Health Department reported 211 new cases, after reporting 245 on Tuesday. The last time there were two consecutive daily totals higher than 200 was in mid-January.
Weather is a factor. March has been relatively balmy, with none of the usual widespread blizzards, prompting people to get out of the house. Many people also are growing weary of COVID-19 precautions after a year of restrictions and protocols, according to Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division.
"I think people want this to be over, but I don't think it is over," he said. "We haven't seen this kind of (case) activity in about two months. It was on the decline; now we're seeing it on an increase.
"I think what we're seeing is people getting out and doing normal things," Kruger said.
One of those normal things in March in North Dakota is high school basketball state tournaments, which were canceled last year as the pandemic set in. This year, the Bismarck Event Center hosted the Class A boys and girls tournaments, and the Minot State University Dome hosted the Class B boys and girls tourneys.
They aren't the sole reason for the COVID-19 spike but they likely are a factor, according to Kruger.
"We had some cases that were either at the tournaments while they were infectious or they were there during the incubation period," he said.
About 3,300 people attended each of the three days of the Class B girls tournament, and about 4,100 attended each of the three days of the Class B boys tourney, according to figures from the MSU Ticket Office. The Bismarck Event Center didn't immediately respond to a request for attendance figures for the Class A tournaments.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association, which oversees prep athletics, doesn't keep such figures for postseason events, spokesman Tom Mix said. Tournament managers submit reports that include ticket revenue, but they're not yet available, he said.
Fargo had a large presence at the two Class A tournaments, with six area teams competing. Cass County, home to Fargo, is the state's COVID-19 hot spot, with about half of the active cases. More than 100 new cases were reported Wednesday.
Mix stressed that precautions were taken at all tournaments.
"This year, due to ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, guidance on capacity limits for indoor events created by the ND Department of Health and the Governor's Office was followed by the NDHSAA and its Winter Postseason Events," he said in an email.
Kruger said the tournaments were among many public gatherings and family get-togethers that have contributed to the rise in cases.
"We are seeing some clusters, with a variety of different activities -- a variety of school activities, a variety of community activities, he said. "There's more out-and-about that's going on."
Health officials are concerned about the upcoming Easter holiday this weekend, and "our best advice is families should try to limit the size of their gatherings," Kruger said.
About one-fourth of North Dakotans are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated against the virus, but "we know that it's going to take more than 25% fully vaccinated to get to community immunity," Kruger said. He added that "it looks like it could be somewhere around that 60-70% range (but) I don't know if that's an exact science."
Experts' estimates have varied, with some as high as 90%. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said herd immunity might be reached if 70-85% of people are immune, according to The Associated Press and CNN. But Fauci also has said children might need to be vaccinated for that to occur, and no vaccines are yet available to those under 16. Some experts also believe herd immunity could change with the seasons, and that people who choose not to get vaccinated could hamper the goal.
"We want people to continue to take precautions and to be cautious, and get vaccinated," Kruger said. "Vaccination is so important."
Nearly 400,000 total doses of the three available vaccines had been administered in North Dakota as of Tuesday, with about 233,000 people having received at least one dose. Two of the vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
Daily data
The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday raised North Dakota's pandemic total to 103,091, with 100,485 recoveries, 3,940 hospitalizations and 1,466 deaths.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for a fifth straight day. Nineteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, up four from the previous day. Virus-related hospitalizations have remained stable the entire month.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.44% from 6,780 tests processed Tuesday. More than half of the state's population has been tested at least once, and nearly 1.8 million total tests have been completed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
