Fatigue, gatherings, weather: several factors contribute to COVID-19 spike in North Dakota

Kruger said the tournaments were among many public gatherings and family get-togethers that have contributed to the rise in cases.

"We are seeing some clusters, with a variety of different activities -- a variety of school activities, a variety of community activities, he said. "There's more out-and-about that's going on."

Health officials are concerned about the upcoming Easter holiday this weekend, and "our best advice is families should try to limit the size of their gatherings," Kruger said.

About one-fourth of North Dakotans are considered by the state to be fully vaccinated against the virus, but "we know that it's going to take more than 25% fully vaccinated to get to community immunity," Kruger said. He added that "it looks like it could be somewhere around that 60-70% range (but) I don't know if that's an exact science."