EMT training offered in Elgin

The medical facility in the Grant County town of Elgin is seeking to bolster the number of emergency medical technicians in the area.

Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center Paramedic Ben Boyll will answer questions about EMT training during a session at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday at the Elgin Community Center. Boyll will have applications available for anyone who wishes to enroll in an EMT class in Elgin in early April.

“We're doing the class because we need EMTs here, but it’s a goodwill measure to the community and the area,” Boyll said.

For more information contact Boyll at 701-584-2792 or bboyll@jmhcc.org.

