Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota as active cases reach new highs

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday reported eight additional deaths related to COVID-19 -- including five in Burleigh and Morton counties -- as active cases once again rose to an all-time pandemic high in the state.
The latest deaths are a Burleigh County man in his 80s, a Burleigh County woman in her 90s, a Morton County man in his 90s, a Morton County man in his 70s, a Morton County woman in her 80s, a Ward County man in his 90s, a Ward County woman in her 60s and a Benson County woman in her 70s.
All but the Ward County man in his 90s had underlying conditions. There have been 211 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health also reported 471 additional cases of COVID-19 from 7,022 tests, raising the state's active case total to 3,483.
Burleigh County led the state and added 118 cases, followed by Cass County with 78, Morton County with 43 and Stark County with 31. Thirty-three other counties reported at least one new case.
Burleigh County had 705 active coronavirus cases on Thursday; Morton was at 275. Together the counties account for 980 active cases, more the a quarter of the state's total.
Other counties with more than 100 active cases were Cass with 593, Stark with 301, Williams with 226, Grand Forks with 220 and Ward with 199. Slope is currently the only county in the state with no active cases.
Eighty-nine people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged from the day prior. Twenty-six people are in intensive care units, occupying nearly 9% of the state's ICU capacity.
State and private labs have processed 603,207 tests of 233,113 residents, 19,451 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Recoveries total 15,757.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
