Eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota as active cases reach new highs

The North Dakota Department of Health on Thursday reported eight additional deaths related to COVID-19 -- including five in Burleigh and Morton counties -- as active cases once again rose to an all-time pandemic high in the state.

The latest deaths are a Burleigh County man in his 80s, a Burleigh County woman in her 90s, a Morton County man in his 90s, a Morton County man in his 70s, a Morton County woman in her 80s, a Ward County man in his 90s, a Ward County woman in her 60s and a Benson County woman in her 70s.

All but the Ward County man in his 90s had underlying conditions. There have been 211 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health also reported 471 additional cases of COVID-19 from 7,022 tests, raising the state's active case total to 3,483.

Burleigh County led the state and added 118 cases, followed by Cass County with 78, Morton County with 43 and Stark County with 31. Thirty-three other counties reported at least one new case.

Burleigh County had 705 active coronavirus cases on Thursday; Morton was at 275. Together the counties account for 980 active cases, more the a quarter of the state's total.